Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.68

Quebecor, Inc. hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$28.68 and last traded at C$28.68, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.91.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.22.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

