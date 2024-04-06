Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $258.97 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $258.97 million and $2.52 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.81 or 0.04907709 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00024817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,091,472 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,031,478 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

