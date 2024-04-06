BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.64. 474,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 757,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

