PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 8,897 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,953,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,330,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25.

NYSE PWSC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

