Contrasting Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Akanda’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $154.01 million 0.26 $2.52 million ($0.70) -9.53 Akanda $2.62 million 0.41 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Natural Alternatives International and Akanda, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International -3.22% -4.70% -2.77% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akanda beats Natural Alternatives International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.