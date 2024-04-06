International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 479,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $418.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.63. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $269.50 and a 52-week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.