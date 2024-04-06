Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.80 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,561 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $180.54 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.69.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

