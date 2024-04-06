Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,240.00

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($28.12) and last traded at GBX 2,198 ($27.59), with a volume of 2945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($27.12).

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,076.05. The firm has a market cap of £454.75 million, a PE ratio of 447.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

