SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lessened by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $215.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $215.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.