Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $244.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

