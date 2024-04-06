Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.98 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

