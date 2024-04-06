Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 455 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas by 17.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $673.69 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $632.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.19.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

