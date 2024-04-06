ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,635,000 after acquiring an additional 684,060 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,573,000. TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SSO stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $77.96.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

