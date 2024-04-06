Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

