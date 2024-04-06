Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.36 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $101.69 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.