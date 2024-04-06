Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $455.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.76 and its 200 day moving average is $439.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.