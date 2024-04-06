Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $11,533,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 352.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

