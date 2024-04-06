Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 4,228 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

