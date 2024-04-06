Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 379 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,117,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TRP opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.41%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.