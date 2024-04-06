Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.65 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $85.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

