Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 1.45% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

