Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

