Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 121,831 Shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the quarter. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 209.61% of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $24.34.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

