The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $157.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

