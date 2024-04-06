Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $388.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

