Clean Yield Group Has $97,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $101,858,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 38,530.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 726,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 591,874 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 335.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

