Clean Yield Group Reduces Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $80,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

