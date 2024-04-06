Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.03 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.83. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

