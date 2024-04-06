Clean Yield Group Sells 5,633 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.