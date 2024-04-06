Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $120.51 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,188,955 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

