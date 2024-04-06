DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0596 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $12.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

