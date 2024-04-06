Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Public Storage worth $28,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $282.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

