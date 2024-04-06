International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,450,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

