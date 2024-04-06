187,465 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 187,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,690,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Exact Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $127,775.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

