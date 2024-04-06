International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $132.19 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 227,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,189,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $682.84 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $669.07 and its 200-day moving average is $575.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

