2,644,999 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,644,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,042,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

