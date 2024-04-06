International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $128.52 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,333,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.