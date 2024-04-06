Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 2.7%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 8,594,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,569,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $673.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $1,620,000. CPMG Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $14,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $572,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

