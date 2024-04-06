Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading Down 2%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,940,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,968,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

GOEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Canoo by 745.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

