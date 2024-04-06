Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $446.95 and last traded at $445.48. 10,701,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 44,261,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.10.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.57 and a 200 day moving average of $402.78.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
