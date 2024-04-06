Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.18. 924,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,074,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

