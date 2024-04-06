CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $325.99 and last traded at $321.09. Approximately 552,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,844,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.04.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 876.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

