Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.74 and last traded at $59.52. Approximately 2,623,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 19,967,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $482.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

