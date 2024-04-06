Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 91,818,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 95,607,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nikola

Nikola Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.