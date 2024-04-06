SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.65. 15,575,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 54,940,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

