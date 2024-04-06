Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $507.35 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.69.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

