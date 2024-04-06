Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 2.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $619.41 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $622.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.92 and a 200-day moving average of $496.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.38.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

