Financial Security Advisor Inc. Invests $207,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

