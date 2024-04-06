Kempner Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

ES opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

