Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) is Park Place Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Renasant accounts for 1.5% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Renasant were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

